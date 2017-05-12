Calgary’s first-ever YYCfit Health and Fitness Expo runs this weekend

Calgarians with an interest in health and fitness will be able to visit the city’s first-ever YYCfit expo this weekend.

According to the YYCfit website, the exhibition is aimed at those who already lead an active lifestyle, like fitness professionals, or those who are interested in getting healthier, including families looking to enroll their children in fitness activities.

Dozens of exhibitors will be on hand and there will be special guest appearances from Canadian Crossfitter Emily Abbott and Vancouver-based personal trainer Daniel Maguire, known for his appearances on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

While joining Global Calgary on Friday, Maguire said fitness has always been a big part of his life.

“I got certified [as a personal trainer] in Kamloops when I was going to university there,” he explained. “So I’ve been doing it since 2009, on and off.”

“Health is the most important thing to me. I learned from growing up from a young age, in the community that I grew up in, and with my parents raising me in a healthy atmosphere, always playing sports, and then with my dad becoming a quadriplegic – not being able to move now – how important health is.”

“If you don’t have health – you’ve got nothing.”

Maguire did say there was a potential for him to return to the Bachelor franchise with another appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

“There’s a possibility,” he said. “I’m still in talks with everyone at the show.”

“As most people could tell, I had a good time.”

Maguire showed off his fit physique on the show, because, “why work your a** off and buy a Ferrari if you’re going to park it in the garage,” he joked.

YYCfit takes place at the Big Four building at the Stampede Grounds on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 2017.