Edmonton police issue warning after 58-year-old sex offender is released

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a public warning on Thursday that a “violent” 58-year-old convicted sex offender has been released into the community.

Police said they had “reasonable grounds” to believe Grant White “will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

White is now living in Edmonton on a recognizance order and being monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit. His release is tied to him following a number of court-ordered conditions:

He must abide by a daily curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.;

He can not buy, possess or consume alcohol or drugs, nor can he possess any drug paraphernalia;

He can not go to bars or nightclubs;

He must not enter into any intimate relationship with females without prior approval of his supervisor;

He can not have any contact with children under the age of 18 years;

He can not leave Edmonton without prior approval.

White’s convictions have involved intimate partner violence and offences against a minor, police said.

Anyone who sees or hears of White breaching any of his release conditions is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567.

He is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He also has brown eyes and grey hair.

Police said they made the decision to release details about White, as well as a photo of him, because they believe the public’s right to know outweighs any privacy concerns of doing so.

Police also said they were only making the public aware of White so people could take “precautionary measures” and warned against vigilantism.