UBC study finds believing energy drinks in a cocktail makes one feels more inebriated

Telling young men that an energy drink has been added to his alcoholic beverage can make them feel more drunk, sexually self-confident, and daring, according to a new study.

UBC Sauder School of Business conducted research showing the effect of marketing labels on perceived intoxication and risky behaviours.

“Red Bull has long used the slogan ‘Red Bull gives you wings,’ but our study shows that this type of advertising can make people think it has intoxicating qualities when it doesn’t,” said Yann Cornil, the study’s lead author and assistant professor at UBC Sauder. “When alcohol is mixed with an energy drink and people are aware of it, they feel like they’re more intoxicated simply because the marketing says they should feel that way.”

The researchers also measured how likely participants were to drive, and discovered that telling participants about the energy drink decreased intentions to drive under the influence.

“The silver lining was that emphasizing the energy drink in the cocktail made the participants less likely to drive,” said study co-author Aradhna Krishna, marketing professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. “It seems that drunk-driving education is working enough to make people think hard about driving when they are feeling drunk.”

154 young men were each a cocktail containing vodka, Red Bull and fruit juice. The labelling of the cocktail either emphasized the presence of the energy drink, describing it as a “vodka-Red Bull cocktail,” or not, describing it as a “vodka cocktail” or “exotic cocktail.” Participants were then asked to complete a series of computer tasks to measure their perceived drunkenness and their attitudes and behaviors.

The study was recently published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.