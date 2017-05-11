Evanescence announces first new album in 6 years

Evanescence’s lead singer Amy Lee announced a new album titled Synthesis on Wednesday that will reimagine some of the band’s songs with full orchestration and electronic backing.

The singer revealed the news and explained the new project to fans in a Facebook video.

She said they were calling the new album Synthesis because “it is the synthesis, the combination, the contrast, the synergy between the organic and the synthetic and also the past and the present.”

“This album is about orchestra and electronica. We’re taking our music, stripping out the big distorted guitars, stripping out the rock drums and replacing it with full orchestration in a completely synthetic world of beats and sounds,” Amy Lee revealed.

Amy Lee said the band went through its catalogue and selected songs that were “made to be heard in this way.” She also clarified that the songs are not remixes, but complete reworkings.

She likened the songs to soundtracks that they created with past collaborator David Campbell and an entire orchestra. Campbell has previously worked with the band on all three of their albums.

The album will also include two new songs.

Fans of the band were very excited about the announcement.

The band’s last album, Evanescence, was released in 2011.

Synthesis will be released this fall, along with a special tour that will see the band performing with a full orchestra.