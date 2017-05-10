‘Scandal’ reportedly set to end after Season 7

It’s time for the Gladiators to take off their white hats.

Scandal will reportedly be ending after its seventh season next year.

According to TVLine, “multiple sources” have confirmed that Season 7 will be the last for Olivia Pope and her team, with the decision being made by creator Shonda Rhimes.

ABC, the show’s home, is expected to make an official network announcement next week.

Rhimes has been vocal about the show’s uncertain future. “I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected,” Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter during an interview for its 100th episode. “We had a destination, and I don’t know if that’s our destination anymore.”

TVLine also notes that Rhimes had previously dropped hints about ending the drama starring Kerry Washington. Rhimes told NPR a while back, “I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told. So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.”

Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Scott Foley, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Diaz, Jeff Perry, Josh Malina and Joe Morton round out the Scandal cast.

Earlier this year, ABC president Channing Dungey was asked about the future of Scandal beyond Season 7. “We have not really talked about what happens after that,” Dungey told Variety. “But I love the show, and I would happily keep the show on as long as she feels that she has creative runway to write the show.”

Fans of the show took to Twitter after hearing the news that Scandal‘s end date “has been handled.”

Scandal can't be over after next season I just got into it a couple of months ago 😭 — pauline (@nayatobinchele) May 10, 2017

We ask for a #Scandal Sneak Peek Today, but got a Cancellation instead #HowRude — Kisha (@MakishaSealey) May 10, 2017

Fans: "We need #Scandal! We want Olitz! Give us at least 10 seasons and let Olivia be happy PLEASEEEEE"

Shonda Rhimes: pic.twitter.com/pSi3ulFmZs — marla. (@theseMYtweetz) May 10, 2017

I am NOT happy about the news #Scandal is ending next year. If #GreysAnatomy can be on for 100 years so can they!!! — Brandy Davis (@B_Dvs) May 10, 2017

Only sad about #Scandal ending cause I won't see these two beautiful humans together. Thanks 4 everything @kerrywashington & @tonygoldwyn ❤ pic.twitter.com/pnHpd3fpFK — SarahWonzy (@SarahSassenach) May 10, 2017

Other people on Twitter were not surprised by the news due to the storylines and agreed it was time to “put it to rest.”

@MichaelAusiello For a show that burned through so many storylines in its 2nd season, it definitely lasted… let's just put it to rest. — Nina (@Nina_R90) May 10, 2017

#Scandal ending after next series is probably for the best. Like all love affairs, you need to know when to end & I think the time has come pic.twitter.com/c9dxsBbiZG — Darren Hardie (@DarrenHardie) May 10, 2017

Scandal is Rhimes’ second TV drama to end after six or more seasons. Private Practice wrapped after Season 6 in 2012. Her hit show, Grey’s Anatomy, continues to grow its legacy as it reaches Season 13.

Scandal airs on City and Netflix.