Toronto police investigating shooting in Scarborough between two vehicles

One person has been sent to hospital after police received reports that two vehicles — one of which flipped and crashed — exchanged gunfire in Scarborough.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Warden and Lawrence Avenues.

“We actually received quite a few calls from people in the area reporting that the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while the vehicles were in motion,” Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said.

Police say that by the time officers arrived on scene, one vehicle had fled and the occupants of the vehicle that crashed — three to four people according to witnesses — had also left the area.

“There was a substantial amount of blood found in the vehicle so there were concerns as to who was in the vehicle and what their state may be,” Douglas-Cook said.

One shooting victim was found near Warden Avenue and Walbon Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue. That person was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Douglas-Cook said.

Roads in the area were closed as of early Wednesday evening as police look for a suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.