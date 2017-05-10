Manslaughter charge laid by Beauval RCMP after man dies in Saskatoon hospital

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan have charged Braydon McCallum, 20, with manslaughter after another Beauval man died in hospital last month.

During the early morning hours of March 31, police were called to an assault complaint at a residence in Beauval.

RCMP officials said Darren Buffin, 19, was found with serious injuries. EMS attended to the man and took him to hospital in Île-à-la-Crosse. Buffin was later transferred to Saskatoon.

Initially, McCallum was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

On April 9, Buffin succumbed to his injuries in a Saskatoon hospital.

McCallum is now charged with manslaughter and the other offence has been withdrawn. The accused is expected to make a court appear in Canoe Lake, Sask. on Thursday.

The RCMP major crimes unit is assisting with the investigation.

Beauval is approximately 340 kilometres north of Saskatoon.