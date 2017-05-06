Canora RCMP cruiser rammed, attacked by man carrying axe

A man is facing numerous charges after a RCMP cruiser was rammed and then attacked with an axe near Canora, Sask.

Officers said they initially stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 late Thursday evening.

After stopping, police said the man put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the cruiser then turned the vehicle around and rammed the cruiser head-on.

He then got out of his vehicle and proceeded to strike the cruiser with an axe he was carrying, according to police.

He was subdued and arrested after backup units arrived.

Two officers and the suspect received scrapes and bruises.

Police said the cruiser was extensively damaged.

Kristopher-Lee Steenman, 34, from Buchanan, Sask., is facing 17 charges including, assaulting police officers, uttering threats and impaired driving.

He is scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Monday morning.

Canora RCMP, along with a RCMP collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.