St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ont., livestreaming kidney transplant

In an effort to raise awareness about kidney disease and the importance of organ donation, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton is taking us inside the operating room.

Doctors at St. Joe’s perform about two kidney transplants a week, but a procedure Wednesday will be a first.

That’s because doctors will perform a kidney transplant surgery and livestream it on the hospital’s Facebook page.

The patient is Bhargav Turaga, 45, who first developed a kidney condition in 2006.

His minor kidney condition seemed manageable, almost unnoticeable.

Two years ago, a sudden deterioration of his kidney’s function changed that picture and Bhargav faces a future of complete deterioration of his kidney and eventually daily dialysis.

A new kidney could change that future.

His wife, NagaMani Turaga, 44, stepped forward and discovered that she was a match.

So she is donating one of her kidneys to her husband in a procedure that begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

By the numbers

Chronic kidney disease:

1 in 10 Canadians has chronic kidney disease

26,953 people in Ontario have end-stage chronic kidney disease

Transplants in Canada:

14,591 living with a functioning kidney transplant in Canada

3,473 patients waiting for a kidney transplant in Canada

67 patients died while waiting for a kidney transplant in 2014

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Kidney and Urinary Program:

Caring for 2,000 patients with chronic kidney disease

640 patients undergoing dialysis every day

81,000 dialysis treatments each year

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Kidney Transplant Program is one of Ontario’s largest

2 kidney transplants per week

100 kidney transplants per year

1,200 successful transplant patients being followed for care

(Source: Ontario Renal Network and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton)