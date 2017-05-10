Voter turnout in 2017 B.C. election sitting at an estimated 57 per cent

Final tallies still have to be made but it appears voter turnout is sitting at a projected 57.24 per cent in Tuesday’s election.

This is up slightly from 55.32 per cent in 2013.

Advanced voter turnout in this year’s election broke records however, as 614,389 people cast their ballots in advance of the May 9 election day, almost double the number who did so in 2013. That’s about one in five registered voters.

READ MORE: B.C. election 2017: Recounts likely in these ridings due to very close results

But at this point it appears the higher advanced turnout did not translate into a record-number of people going to the polls on Tuesday.

Absentee ballots still have to be counted.

These voter turnout numbers are based on 3,156,991 eligible voters in 7,503 polls and current results.