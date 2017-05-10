Video stunt angers an Okanagan fire chief

When the West Kelowna fire chief learned of a video being circulated showing an Okanagan teenager riding a wake board on a rushing creek, he expressed both anger and disappointment.

Jason Brolund says emergency officials are warning the public to be very cautious around swollen creeks and rivers because they are very dangerous. He says a video sent to Global Okanagan showing a 16-year-old on a wakeboard, holding onto a rope while the water of Kelowna’s Bellevue Creek rushes below him is “pretty stupid”. The video was shot by Gary Athans, the teen’s water ski coach.

Brolund says it makes him very sad to think his crews may have to rescue someone like this. “There is nothing to be proud of in a stunt like that,” Brolund said. “We have our hands full trying to protect people’s homes, trying to protect government infrastructure from the flood. We’re too busy to have to go out and deal with something like this. Please don’t put us in that position.”