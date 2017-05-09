International ambassadors join Saskatoon students to learn about reconciliation

A group of international students are using a trip to Saskatoon to learn about First Nations and Métis history.

Six ambassadors from France, Singapore, New Zealand and India took part in an assembly at John Lake School this morning.

READ MORE: Emotional ceremony in Saskatoon honours missing and murdered indigenous women

They’re part of “impossible2Possible” – a non-profit organization that provides adventure-based learning free to school and students globally.

On Tuesday, they heard from residential school survivors and about Canada’s path to reconciliation.

“Let’s learn everything there is to learn about Canada, as much as we can in those 13 days and the history of our first peoples, the real history is very important, it’s a very important part of our history, it’s what Canada is,” impossible2Possible founder Ray Zahab said.

READ MORE: Regina Indian Industrial School cemetery granted municipal heritage status

Saskatoon was the second stop on impossible2Possible’s 13-day tour across Canada, which is in celebration of the country’s 150th birthday. The students will be in Yellowknife on Wednesday.

With files from Joel Senick