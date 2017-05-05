Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Monument unveiled at Saskatoon Police Headquarters

It’s hard to emphasize just how significant, this monument is. On Friday, hundreds gathered outside of police headquarters where a commemorative statue was unveiled honouring missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

It’s a visual recognition of our country’s painful truth and the lives that have been lost.

A life-sized bronze sculpture is said to be 10 years in the making but realistically it’s taken decades for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls to be honoured and recognized in a way they deserve.

“It’s our hope that this monument to missing and murdered aboriginal girls will serve as a beacon to all residents of Saskatoon that we must never forget those who have been the victims of violent crime,” said Chief Clive Weighill of the Saskatoon Police Service.

“To all the families here – take solace that your loved ones are not forgotten.”

A meaningful memorial to pay tribute to mothers, daughters, sisters and nieces who are no longer with us or who have never been found.

“So many of them have no grave marker but Red Star Woman will be their monument forever more,” said Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield.

Chief Felix Thomas with the Saskatoon Tribal Council played an inaugural role in making the monument a reality and became emotional as he addressed the victims’ families.

“Your women made the ultimate sacrifice.”

For those who have lost a loved one, Friday’s ceremony and this symbol of love was bittersweet.

“My daughter died a gruesome death and when I think about it – it’s very, very hard to cope when you hear the other stories but when I think of my daughter she’s in my heart all the time,” said Marilyn Napope.

Her daughter, Shelley was murdered in 1992 at just 16-years.-old.

“The families who are left behind now have a starting point for their walks and vigils they hold but also they have place of reflection,” said Karina Wolfe’s mother Carol.

In 2010, Karina vanished without a trace – Jerry Constant, 33 was sentenced to life in prison for her death.

Also present on Friday was Amber Redman’s mother who says the statue holds a special place in her heart – her daughter was the inspiration.

“When she danced, she soared, she danced like an eagle and each step was so soft – it was like she was dancing on top of the clouds,” said Gwenda Yuzicappi.

The first hearing in a long-awaited inquiry into the root causes of this national tragedy will begin later this month and is expected to take two years.

“We can as a country, we must as a country do better,” said Jody Wilson-Raybould, Federal Minister of Justice.

“While we cannot change history, we can honour those that we have lost and those that have suffered and we can move forward together – laying the pathway for a better future.”