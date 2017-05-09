Controlled burn at Pike Lake Provincial Park

A controlled burn is scheduled to take place at Pike Lake Provincial Park this week to help control an invasive plant species.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport is managing the prescribed burn to help control smooth bromegrass and renew vegetation in the area.

READ MORE: Shifting winds create challenging conditions for crews fighting grass fire

Weather permitting, the burn will start on Tuesday and crews will be working until Wednesday.

Access to areas of the park will be restricted until Thursday.

Ministry officials said there is no need to contact emergency services through the duration of the burn if smoke is seen. Pike Lake Provincial Park is approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.