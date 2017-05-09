Dustin Penner talks Oilers versus Ducks ahead of Game 7 between his former teams

When the Edmonton Oilers signed Dustin Penner in 2007, the acquisition of the Anaheim Duck (who was also on the team when they were called the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim) led to a bitter war of words between the two teams’ general managers at the time

Fast forward almost a decade later and the two teams are involved in a vicious battle of their own to get to the NHL’s Western Conference final. Ahead of Wednesday’s deciding Game 7 in what’s already been perhaps the most captivating series of 2017, Penner spoke to Global News about how he sees the matchup between two of his former teams from Newport, Calif., where he now makes his home.

“I’ve been impressed with how well the Oilers have been playing… I would assume people would think they’re ahead of the curve as far as their development as a team,” the 34 year old said Monday, adding he’s been texting with some friends on the Oilers like Milan Lucic and Patrick Maroon. “They seem to have solved the goaltending problem, and the ability to beat a team like San Jose…”

The Winkler, Man. native paused and pointed out he had been rooting for the San Jose Sharks somewhat as he believes some of the Sharks veterans like Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau deserve a Stanley Cup championship because “they’ve just been so close for so long.”

But now that the Oilers have swam past the Sharks, Penner is intrigued by what could happen against the Ducks on Wednesday.

“For them to be going to Game 7, it’s an accomplishment in and of itself and to win a Game 7 if they come out on top on Wednesday would be another huge step.”

But Penner also knows the Ducks well, having been a former teammate of Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry, a pair of players who have figured prominently in the series so far. In fact, he even won a cup with the Ducks before joining Edmonton in 2007.

“They’ll have to…have a game that they maybe haven’t had ever,” Penner said when asked what it would take for Anaheim to win Game 7 at the Honda Center and end their streak of Game 7 playoff futility that’s dogged them for the past few years.

Penner, who last played in the NHL three years ago and now spends his time performing as a DJ, says he has some friends who play for the Los Angeles Kings and goes to watch them occasionally. However, it’s when the playoffs begin that he misses hockey.

He added that the frenzied scenes of Oilers fans during anthems ahead of the team’s home games remind him of his playing days in Alberta’s capital.

“I’m not surprised,” he said of the enthusiasm Oilers fans have displayed ahead of the games this post-season. “I’m sure the only way to differentiate before this new arena (and now) is the decibel level because it feels the same.”

Penner added when a friend recently showed him a Facebook video of Oilers fans cheering while the anthems were being sung this post-season, it reminded him of Rexall Place.

“It gave me the same feeling, the same chills.”

Penner played 589 regular season games in his NHL career. Of those, 150 were with Anaheim between 2005 in 2007 (and briefly in 2013-14) and 204 with Edmonton between 2007 and 2011. His best seasons came in California and Alberta as well: he scored 29 goals with Anaheim in 2006-07 and 32 goals and 63 points with Edmonton in 2009-10.

While Penner said many Oilers staff – including Joey Moss – are still with the team, the only player still lacing up skates from when he played in Edmonton is Jordan Eberle.

“I am pulling for Ebs,” he said. “It takes a special character I think to go and play in Edmonton. They usually select people that are of a certain ilk, in my estimation. ..for him to be there when I was there and now kind of come almost full circle – he’s in the playoffs and there’s a new arena, new coaching… from individual to individual, I’m definitely rooting for him just because he’ll have an appreciation that not everyone on the team will be able to have.”

The puck drops for Game 7 between the Ducks and Oilers at 8 p.m. MT at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

