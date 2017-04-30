Canada
April 30, 2017 10:10 pm

Oilers fans help sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ after mic malfunction

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers' fans cheer a goal during first period NHL hockey round two playoff action against the Anaheim Ducks in Edmonton, Sunday, April 30, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The “Star-Spangled Banner” got a unique rendition on Sunday night at Rogers Place.

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel came out to sing the U.S. national anthem decked out in an Oilers jersey and guitar prior to Game 3 of Edmonton’s Western Conference semifinal game against the Anaheim Ducks. But as he went to start the anthem, the microphone wouldn’t work.

Kissel attempted twice to sing the anthem before throwing his hands in the air and encouraging the crowd to sing with him.

The gesture drew praise on social media as Kissel’s name began trending on Twitter.

The microphone resumed working in time for Robert Clark to perform the Canadian national anthem.

The game ended with a 6-3 win for the Ducks, who pulled the series back to 2-1.

