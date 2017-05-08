Teen driver injured after car crashes into Alberta school bus

On Monday morning, Morinville RCMP responded to a highway crash between a car and a school bus.

It happened at 8:15 a.m. near Highway 37 and Range Road 271.

Officers arrived on scene and determined none of the children on the school bus were hurt. The bus driver was also uninjured.

The 17-year-old driving the Toyota Tercel was injured and pinned inside the car, RCMP said.

Fire fighters used the jaws of life to pull him out. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Morinville Victim Services was also called in.

East and west lanes of Highway 37 and Range Road 271 southbound were closed for about two hours while officers investigated.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash.