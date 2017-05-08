Former ICBC employee pleads guilty in B.C. Justice Institute attacks

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. – Police say a former employee of the Insurance Corp. of British Columbia has pleaded guilty in a case where people connected with the Justice Institute of B.C. were targeted with firebombings and shootings.

An earlier trial heard 15 families across Metro Vancouver were terrorized after a man who saw them park at the justice training centre in New Westminster, B.C., tracked them down using information from their licence plates.

READ MORE: ICBC employee charged in B.C. Justice Institute attacks

The attacks were orchestrated by Vincent Cheung who was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a B.C. Supreme Court judge last July.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says the investigation determined an employee of ICBC fraudulently obtained the victims’ names and personal information by searching their licence plates.

Police say 44-year-old Elaine Rheaume pleaded guilty in New Westminster Provincial Court to one count of unauthorized use of a computer on Monday.

Rheaume, who was fired by the corporation in 2011, received a suspended sentence of nine months of probation and 40 hours of community service.