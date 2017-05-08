World
May 8, 2017 6:59 pm

New Jersey dad goes dumpster-diving to find son’s lost cellphone

By Video Producer  Global News

WATCH: It was all smiles for one New Jersey teenager who got back his cell phone after his dad went dumpster diving to retrieve it.

A A

One New Jersey dad went as far as dumpster-diving to help his 13-year-old son find his lost cellphone.

Ethan Roncace lost his phone Monday after having thrown it away at his high school in Haddon Township, according to NBC news affiliate WCAU.

“How far do you go to find your son’s iPhone? Yes, dumpster-diving. Oh, I mean extreme dumpster-diving at the Covanta Incinerator Plant in Camden, N.J. This was real-life Toy Story 3 experience.” Ethan’s mom, Deborah Roncace wrote in a Facebook post.

Story continues below

The family managed to track down Ethan’s cellphone with an app.

“It wasn’t until the next day that the phone was showing on our app — that it was moving” Ethan’s dad, Craig Roncace, told WCAU.

When they got to the dumping site, Craig suited up and dove right into the mound of trash.

“As long as we can identify the truck when it comes to our inbound scale, we’ve got a little bit better than 50 per cent success rate,” Rich Harrington, Covanta staff, told WCAU.

READ MORE: Olympic speed skater Ivanie Blondin finds lost parrot

The pile of garbage is reportedly 260 ft.-long, 50 ft.-high 25 ft.-deep, and weighs several thousand tons.

But that didn’t top Ethan’s dad from finding this needle in a haystack.

Surprisingly, it only took 30 minutes of digging around to find the phone.

“I didn’t really think this was actually real. I just thought it was in the movies,” Ethan said.

Ethan thanked the site workers for letting him find his phone.

“The phrase ‘teamwork’ is perfect for this because everybody worked together to get an outcome, ” Larry Lapidus, Waste Management, told WCAU.

When Ethan got his phone back, it was still in good working order.

“Craig was the hero of the day in Ethan’s eyes,” his mom wrote in a Facebook post.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cellphone
Dad
Dumpster
dumpster diving
mobile
New Jersey
Phone

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News