Olympic speed skater Ivanie Blondin pleading for help to find missing parrot, Gizmo

Olympic speed skater Ivanie Blondin is searching desperately for her beloved pet parrot, Gizmo.

The six-year-old African grey parrot flew away around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Varsity area of Calgary.

Blondin says they were outside when Gizmo, who is clipped and no longer fully-flighted, got spooked and took off.

“After an hour of looking for him, he flew onto one of the buildings, like our building, and then he kind of got spooked again and flew off,” Blondin said. “He was heading north, but we haven’t seen him since.”

WATCH: Calgary Olympic athlete Ivanie Blondin’s beloved parrot, Gizmo eats a snack

“I think the wind was kind of scooping him up a little bit, because in the house he flies, but he flies on an angle down toward the floor, so it was really surprising to me that he could fly that well.”

Blondin has owned the parrot since he was four months old.

“It’s pretty upsetting, I’ve had (him) for pretty much as long as I’ve lived in Calgary,” she said.

“I’ve treated him almost like my child. I’d fly him to my parents when I’d leave for world cups and world championships.

“I had literally just got him back to Calgary on Tuesday.”

Blondin still believes Gizmo is somewhere in the area, and his hoping for help from the public to bring him back home.

Gizmo was last seen on a roof top in the community of Varsity on the East side of Market Mall around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Blondin is a multiple World Cup medalist in long track speed skating. She also skated in the 2014 Winter Olympics Games in Sochi.