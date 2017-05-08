Politics
May 8, 2017 3:18 pm
Updated: May 8, 2017 3:58 pm

Brad Wall criticizes attempt to link carbon tax with equalization payments

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall criticizes attempt to link carbon policy with provincial transfer payments.

Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said any attempt by Ottawa to link the money it transfers to a province with that province’s carbon tax policy would be a serious attack on federal-provincial relations.

Wall said in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that such action violates the principles of fiscal federalism and calls the threat unacceptable.

Trudeau has said all provinces must set up a cap-and-trade system or impose a price on carbon of at least $10 per tonne starting next year – increasing to $50 by 2022 – or Ottawa will do it for them.

Saskatchewan opposes a carbon tax.

The premier said memos obtained by an online publication show the federal government intends to tie a province’s stance on carbon tax to equalization renegotiations scheduled for 2019.

“I have to think that somebody gave it the okay for this to be canvassed, and I think Saskatchewan people and others deserve to know, deserve clarification that this is absolutely not going to be the case,” Wall said.

Equalization is a program that transfers money from richer to poorer provinces so that they can offer government services at levels similar to elsewhere.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Global News