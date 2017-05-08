Burnaby family missing since Sunday, including 4-year-old child

Burnaby RCMP say a family of three is missing and has not been seen since Sunday.
Police say Ming Dong Xu, his wife Yu Ling Zhang and their four-year-old son, Garrick Xu, were last seen in Burnaby on May 7 at approximately 3 p.m. Family members reported them missing to police shortly before 4 a.m. after the family did not return home as expected.
They were last seen in a 2006 Honda Accord similar to the vehicle pictured here:
The Burnaby RCMP is urging anyone who has information or may know of their whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP Investigative Support Team at 604-294-7922 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
