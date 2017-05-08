Missing Burnaby family
May 8, 2017 2:38 pm

Burnaby family missing since Sunday, including 4-year-old child

By Online News Producer  Global News

The Xu family is currently missing.

Burnaby RCMP handout
Burnaby RCMP say a family of three is missing and has not been seen since Sunday.

Police say Ming Dong Xu, his wife Yu Ling Zhang and their four-year-old son, Garrick Xu, were last seen in Burnaby on May 7 at approximately 3 p.m. Family members reported them missing to police shortly before 4 a.m. after the family did not return home as expected.

Description of Ming Dong Xu:

  • Asian man
  • 38 years old
  • 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
  • 176 lbs (80 kg)
  • Short black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing grey jacket, blue jeans, red running shoes

Description of Yu Ling Zhang:

  • Asian woman
  • 36 years old
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Description of Garrick Xu:

  • Asian child
  • 4 years old
  • Short black hair
  • Brown eyes

They were last seen in a 2006 Honda Accord similar to the vehicle pictured here:

2006 grey 4 door Honda Accord

The Burnaby RCMP is urging anyone who has information or may know of their whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP Investigative Support Team at 604-294-7922 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Global News