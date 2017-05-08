How Global News will be covering the 2017 B.C. election

B.C. residents go to the polls on Tuesday, May 9, to vote in the 2017 B.C. election and Global News will be covering the results on every platform.

We will have extensive live coverage on TV, online, social media and radio in order to bring you the latest developments and up-to-the-minute results.

On election night: TV coverage

Global News will be airing an election special, starting at 7 p.m. on BC1 and CKNW, following the News Hour. The coverage continues throughout the night and will be broadcast on Global BC as well, starting at 8 p.m.

Coverage will be anchored by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey, and they will be joined by Anne Drewa, Jay Durant, Geoff Hastings and Rick Webber in studio.

Simi Sara, Lynda Steele and Drex from CKNW will also be part of the live team coverage.

Lynn Colliar and Catherine Urquhart will be live at the BC Liberals headquarters all night. Sonia Deol and Ted Chernecki will be live at the BC NDP headquarters. Neetu Garcha will be live at the BC Green headquarters in Victoria.

Global News reporters will also be out in the communities around B.C. – From Global News: John Hua, Aaron McArthur and Jill Bennett. Charmaine de Silva from CKNW will also be in the field.

Won’t be near a TV?

Beginning at 6 p.m. PST, the Decision BC broadcast will be live-streamed on Globalnews.ca/bc, the Global BC Facebook page, as well as Periscope.

On Globalnews.ca/bc

We will have extensive, live coverage of results as soon as polls close in each local riding while also providing valuable context. We have pages for each of the 87 ridings and to find out what is happening in your riding you can find the latest news as well as real-time results on election night on Globalnews.ca/DecisionBC.

Our reporters at each of the party leaders and around the province will be live-tweeting the results and what’s happening behind the scenes on election night.

A live blog on Globalnews.ca/bc will also provide up-to-the-minute coverage of what is happening as the results come in on election night.

Global BC on social media

If you’re using social media as your second screen on election night, be sure to check out Global BC’s coverage on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, where we will post results and updates.

Global News video editors will also share highlights from concession and victory speeches that play in-stream on Twitter and Periscope.

What are the election issues?

Global BC will help you make sense of the results, with extensive coverage of major issues and analysis about how they affect you.

Wondering what each leader has promised in exchange for your vote? Take a look at a breakdown for the Liberals, NDP and the Green party.