May 8, 2017 11:29 am

N.S. election: Baillie makes mental health care pitch as NDP promise dental care

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie, left, makes a campaign stop with candidate John Giannakos, second from left, at Hellas Restaurant in Lower Sackville, N.S. on Monday, May 8, 2017

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The Progressive Conservatives are promising to spend almost $40 million on increasing access to mental health services in Nova Scotia.

Leader Jamie Baillie says the $39.7 million would be spent on in-school mental health services, emergency centres for people suffering from mental health crises, increasing the number of mental health courts and creating a mental health research institute.

Baillie says he would also create a $250 tax rebate for people who rely on a psychiatric service dog, if his party takes power May 30.

Baillie couldn’t say where the centres would be located, but said they need to address wait times for psychiatric care that are up to a year in Cape Breton.

The NDP, meanwhile, promised today to expand dental care coverage for children under 18.

Health care is becoming a dominant issue in the provincial campaign, with doctors holding a rally Sunday in Sydney Mines to highlight physician shortages and fears of a hospital closure.

Premier Stephen McNeil is campaigning in the Halifax area today, while NDP Leader Gary Burrill plans to hold events in New Waterford, Sydney and Antigonish.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Gary Burrill
Jamie Baillie
Nova Scotia Election 2017
Nova Scotia Liberal Party
Nova Scotia NDP
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party
Stephen McNeil

