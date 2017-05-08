N.S. election: Baillie makes mental health care pitch as NDP promise dental care

The Progressive Conservatives are promising to spend almost $40 million on increasing access to mental health services in Nova Scotia.

Leader Jamie Baillie says the $39.7 million would be spent on in-school mental health services, emergency centres for people suffering from mental health crises, increasing the number of mental health courts and creating a mental health research institute.

Baillie says he would also create a $250 tax rebate for people who rely on a psychiatric service dog, if his party takes power May 30.

READ MORE: Our complete election coverage

Baillie couldn’t say where the centres would be located, but said they need to address wait times for psychiatric care that are up to a year in Cape Breton.

The NDP, meanwhile, promised today to expand dental care coverage for children under 18.

Health care is becoming a dominant issue in the provincial campaign, with doctors holding a rally Sunday in Sydney Mines to highlight physician shortages and fears of a hospital closure.

Premier Stephen McNeil is campaigning in the Halifax area today, while NDP Leader Gary Burrill plans to hold events in New Waterford, Sydney and Antigonish.