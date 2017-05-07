Suspicious item found by security at Saskatoon International Airport
An item that was called “suspicious in nature” by security at Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport on Sunday morning turned out to be an alarm clock.
The electronic item was found at around 9:20 a.m. CT in a passenger’s baggage during pre-board screening.
Members of the Saskatoon police Explosive Disposal Unit and a canine police dog, trained in detecting explosive devices, were brought in to investigate.
It was determined that the item in question was an alarm clock.
