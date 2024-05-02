North Central Family Centre launches campaign to support affordable housing

Send this page to someone via email

The North Central Family Centre launched a capital campaign called ‘Hopes and Dreams’ to fundraise for the remaining balance of the 30 new affordable housing complex and community hub.

The co-chair of the capital campaign said the housing complex is more than just a building and organizers need some help getting to the finish line.

“We need to raise $4 million,” said Doug McNair. “From individuals to businesses, the community and from some fundraising activities and events. The good news is we secured $8.5 million worth of grants … this is a $12-million investment in North Central.”

On April 3, federal ministers attended a funding announcement at the construction site of the new North Central Family Centre housing complex and community hub.

“This is a very exciting project, and it is supported by $6.6 million through the (federal) rapid housing initiative,” said Minister of Indigenous Services Canada Patty Hajdu in a previous story.

In addition to the campaign announcement, the organization also revealed a new name. The executive director for the North Central Family Centre said the new name is Orange Buffalo Lodge.

“We got (the name) at a sweat (ceremony) out at Carry The Kettle,” said Kim Wenger. “Orange is a colour (of) protection so it’s supposed to be a safe colour. It stands to protect the people who (will) live here. Buffalo is a provider of all things (such as) food, shelter and clothing. Lodge is a place for people to gather and heal.”

Saskatchewan Minister of Social Services, who was present at the announcement, said this is an important project that will provide nurturing in a safe environment.

“Building a safe and inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed (and) valued takes an effort (for) all levels of government and community to come together,” said Gene Makowsky. “Bringing together essential services under one roof improves access to basic needs and support networks.”

The Orange Buffalo Lodge is expected to be completed later this year.