Feds announce funding for new affordable housing in Regina

Federal ministers announced funding for Regina that will result in 30 new affordable housing units, expected to be completed later this year.

On Wednesday, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada Patty Hajdu and Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani gathered at the construction site of the new North Central Family Centre housing complex and community hub.

“We bear witness to the struggles that families are facing every day, and with this new project, we have the opportunity to expand what we do, which is meeting people where they are with love and compassion and helping to address the unique circumstances and barriers people are facing,” said Kimberley Wenger, the executive director for North Central Family Centre.

“It represents sustainable and transformative opportunities for the many individuals and families who will live with us here. It represents collective action, and it is a testament to what’s possible when we collaborate across sectors and governments to invest in the safety and well-being of our communities.”

Minister Hajdu said the North Central Family Centre housing complex is a result of all levels of government and all partners coming together to create a vision of affordable housing.

“(This is) a place for people to gather that are often left behind and, blamed for their circumstances by so many people that have no idea how challenging it can be to find a place to live when you’re living in poverty, or you’re struggling to make ends meet,” said Minister Hajdu. “This is a very exciting project, and it is supported by $6.6 million through the (federal) rapid housing initiative.”

Minister Virani said the housing crisis is something that is being faced not only in Saskatchewan but across the country.

“We need more units that are available to rent. We need more housing that needs to be prepared. We need to increase supply so we can bring the cost of housing down,” he said. “This is not an initiative of the federal government alone. This is about collaborative federalism, about working together. And we want to see buy-in on the part of provinces and territories in order to make this happen.”

Minister Hajdu announced that the 2024 Federal Budget will propose a new program called Canada Builds, which will be the government’s way to leverage the $55-billion apartment construction loan program.