Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil promises homes, programming for Nova Scotians with disabilities

At a campaign stop in the Annapolis Valley on Sunday, Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil said if elected, his government would invest more than $31 million over four years to help Nova Scotians with disabilities live successfully in their communities.

READ: Accessibility advocates give blistering critique of Nova Scotia legislation, government hits pause

Of the $31 million, McNeil said $4 million would go toward enhancing day programming offered by Adult Service Centres like the L’Arche Applewicks program, to help up to 100 people access the support.

“Nearly 20 per cent of Nova Scotians have a disability, which is the highest in Canada. We want to support organizations like L’Arche Homefires so they can continue to offer important supports for these individuals,” said McNeil.

WATCH: Nova Scotia slow to provide housing, care for people with disabilities: report

The Liberals say they would invest $8 million over two years to support the implementation of the Accessibility Act, which was recently passed in the Nova Scotia legislature.

McNeil said his government would also move to create the first small options homes in a decade. He said an investment of $14.7 million would allow government to create and maintain the homes, which would allow up to 32 people to live in community-based settings.

“Investments like these show the Liberal commitment to the Disability Support Program’s Roadmap. We were the first government to end permanent placements in adult residential and regional rehabilitation centres,” said McNeil in a news release.

“These actions will ensure the supports are in place so that Nova Scotians with disabilities can live, work, and be contributing members of our communities.”

READ MORE: Aging Nova Scotia parents worried by waiting lists for children with disabilities

McNeil also said the Liberals would invest $1.5 million over three years to expand Independent Living Support, $3 million over four years to expand the Flex Independent Program, and $750,000 over three years to expand Respite Care Options.