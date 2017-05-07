Leaders of NDP, PC, Liberal partys campaigning across Nova Scotia

Here’s a look at where the leaders of Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party, Progressive Conservative Party and New Democratic Party will be campaigning on Sunday.

Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil will start the day off with a policy announcement at 12:30 p.m., at L’Arche Homefires, 10 Gaspereau Ave, Wolfville, N.S.

Following the announcement, McNeil will attend the headquarter openings of three Liberal Candidates:

From 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., McNeil will be with candidate Keith Irving, 9114B Commercial Street, New Minas, N.S.

From 2:05 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., McNeil will be with candidate Geof Turner, 28 Aberdeen Street, Kentville, N.S.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., McNeil will be with candidate Gordon Wilson, 138 NS-303, Digby, N.S.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie will attend four events Sunday.

Baillie will start the day off attending a Battle of the Atlantic ceremony with PC candidates Tim Houston, Pat Dunn, and Karla MacFarlane at 11 a.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 5756 Pictou Landing, Pictou Landing, N.S.

Following that, Baillie will be at three locations:

At 1 p.m., Baillie will attend an open house at the Aberdeen Hospital with Pat Dunn and Tim Houston, 835 East River Rd, New Glasgow, N.S.

At 2 p.m., Baillie will be at the Caribou District Fire Department with Karla MacFarlane, 512 Three Brooks Rd, Pictou, N.S.

At 3:30 p.m., Baillie will be campaigning with Pat Dunn in New Glasgow.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill will spend Sunday in Cape Breton.

At 1 p.m., Burrill will be attending a Cape Breton doctor’s rally at Memorial High School, 80 Memorial Drive, Sydney Mines, N.S.

Burrill will also be campaigning in Sydney, Sydney Mines, Glace Bay and New Waterford on Sunday.

Election Day in Nova Scotia is May 30.