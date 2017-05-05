Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Tearrius George fined $100 in assault case

A former defensive end with the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been ordered to pay a $100 fine in an assault case.

Tearrius George, 34, was sentenced Thursday in Regina provincial court.

He had been arrested and charged near the end of April 2016 after an incident at a residence.

READ MORE: Tearrius George retiring from football after alleged domestic violence incident

A 33-year-old woman claimed there was an argument and it escalated to the point where George assaulted her.

Police said the victim did not sustain any apparent injuries during the incident.

George signed with the Roughriders in February 2011 and announced his retirement days after his arrest in 2016.