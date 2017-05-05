EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Street merchants could get compensation over construction

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has confirmed to Global News that Bill 121, set to be adopted within the coming weeks, will allow the City of Montreal to compensate merchants for financial losses due to unwanted construction.

While most merchants are thrilled, some worry it will be too little, too late.

“It’s been like a long bad dream for us,” said Mesa-14 owner Mike Cloghesy.

Business was booming for merchants on Bishop Street in downtown Montreal, but that changed when construction started to renovate the STM‘s ventilation system at the Guy-Concordia Metro station.

READ MORE: Bishop Street restaurant owners upset over lack of construction on weekends

Last fall, a fence went up barricading a dozen shops and restaurants and owners insist their finances took a huge hit.

“It’s been devastating. The last month, we were down 42 per cent. Every month is getting worse because people are realizing it’s very tricky to get here,” Cloghesy said.

Ferrari restaurant’s sales went down 33 per cent last month, and owner Elio Schiavi says he’s at his wits end.

“There is a lot of worry, a lot of worry, I’m 74-year-old and I poured my soul into this restaurant,” he told Global News.

Five merchants have launched a lawsuit against the city for compensation.

They want $2,500 a month to make up for lost revenue for the entire 42 months it will take to complete the construction.

However, in an exclusive interview on Focus Montreal, the mayor revealed the city is planning to come to the rescue.

“You have Bill 121 that will provide us the capacity to provide subsidies and compensation to the merchant and that’s exactly what I’m aiming at,” Coderre said.

Bill 121 will essentially give more power and autonomy to the city, making it the official metropolis of Quebec.

Under article 10.2 of the bill, the city will have the option to start compensating business owners.

“Yes, it is something Montreal will be able to do after Bill 121 is adopted by the National Assembly,” municipal affair minister Martin Coiteux confirmed.

READ MORE: Bishop Street merchants gearing up for court fight over lengthy construction work

Merchants are more than ready to hand over their books to prove just how much they have lost, but some worry by the time the compensation process is put in place, it could be too late.

“I feel it’s hopeful for people in Montreal. I’m glad that maybe other merchants will avoid the fate we’re facing here, but it’s maybe a little late for us,” Cloghesy said.

Business owners on Bishop Street confirmed the lawsuit still stands and they refuse to watch their businesses go down without a fight.

“I work here for 35, 36 years soon and for what? To end up this way? No, no,” Schiavi said.