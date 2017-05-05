Full House Lottery suffers breach for 3rd time in 5 months

Full House Lottery experienced another breach on its website, the charity revealed Friday. It’s the third time scammers have targeted Full House Lottery since January.

In a post on its Facebook page, the group explained online customers may have been compromised.

“We are advising customers via email that their credit card information could have been affected.

“We have also transferred online transactions to a new server operated by a different company, and continue to work with national cyber security experts in addition to automated monitoring. We apologize for the impact this is having on our supporters and assure you we take this very seriously.”

The lottery was hit by scammers twice this year — in late January and early February.

On Jan. 30, the charity said a fake Full House Lottery website (FHLottery.ca) was shut down after it was posing as the legitimate organization, trying to obtain personal and financial information from people.

Then, on Feb. 9, Full House Lottery’s website was hacked, compromising the financial information of some 3,000 Albertans.

With the most recent incident, the group “also had buyers whose personal information was potentially compromised but no credit card information was involved,” Full House Lottery explained.

“These were purchasers at the show homes and we are notifying them separately.”

The lottery is asking anyone with concerns or questions to call its customer service centre at 780-424-6161 or toll free at 1-800-441-0465.

“We truly appreciate your ongoing support of Full House Lottery and our two important causes.”

In January, lottery manager Frank Calder told Global News Full House Lottery’s Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard exceeds compliance standards.

He said the group doesn’t share or give out personal information to anyone other than the Hospital Foundations which the lottery supports. He also said Full House Lottery does not store credit card details, which can help protect people’s information.

Full House Lottery is Alberta’s biggest home lottery and Edmonton’s only lottery with three huge homes.

Last year, the lottery marked 23 years of supporting the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and the University Hospital Foundation.