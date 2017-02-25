Alberta charity targeted by scammers for second time in a month

Global News has learned that Full House Lottery’s website was hacked earlier this month, compromising the financial information of some 3,000 Albertans.

Lottery manager Frank Calder confirmed that everyone who has been affected by the security breach has been notified. They have also been instructed to contact their credit card providers.

Calder said late Saturday evening they became aware of what had happened on February 22, but security had likely been compromised more than a week before then.

A cybersecurity team has been brought in to assist the charity, whose website is now back up and running. Calder confirmed Edmonton Police Service is investigating.

“We would not be selling tickets right now if we believed anyone was at risk,” Calder said.

When asked how sure they are that no one beyond the 3,000 donors had been affected, Calder replied, “We’re very sure.”

He said they are taking the breach very seriously and are monitoring the website “night and day” to ensure no other breaches occur.

Last month, a fake Full House Lottery website (FHLottery.ca) was shut down after it was posing as the legitimate organization, trying to obtain personal and financial information from donors.

The charity explained on its Facebook page that this was a phishing scam, in an attempt to gather information including addresses, dates of birth and credit card details under the guise of early registration for VIP tickets.

Tickets sold by Full House Lottery fund life-changing programs that include neo-natal intensive care, advanced trauma surgery and critical brain care. It supports the University Hospital Foundation and the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation.