Phishing scam using fake Full House Lottery website

A fake Full House Lottery website (FHLottery.ca) is sending emails to previous ticket buyers, trying to obtain personal information from people, the organization said Monday.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, the charity lottery explained the phishing scam is attempting to gather information like addresses, dates of birth and credit card information under the guise of early registration for VIP tickets.

“This website is not associated with Full House Lottery,” the group clarified. “We are not selling any early VIP tickets.

“This is a phishing scams, emails and websites often attempt to look authentic in an effort to gather credit card and personal information. You should avoid clicking on these links and providing personal information on these phishing sites.”

The official website is www.fullhouse.ca.

Lottery manager Frank Calder told Global News the email list was hacked. At this point, they don’t believe buyers’ financial information was also hacked. Full House Lottery does not store credit card details, Calder said. He said the group doesn’t know when the breach occurred or how extensive it is. The fraudulent emails were received Sunday and Full House Lottery notified its contacts of the breach.

Calder said Full House Lottery’s Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard exceeds compliance standards. Police have also been notified.

In its online post, the group said, “We do not share or give out your personal information to anyone other than the Hospital Foundations which the lottery supports.”

“Please be assured that the security of your information is extremely important to us and we will update when we have more information.”

Full House Lottery is Alberta’s biggest home lottery and Edmonton’s only lottery with three huge homes.

Last year, the lottery marked 23 years of supporting the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and the University Hospital Foundation.

The organization also posted information about the warning on its website, along with a screenshot of the scam.