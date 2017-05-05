New Brunswick prepares for possibility of ‘serious’ flooding this weekend

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is telling residents to be prepared for significant amounts of rain that could lead to major flooding over the weekend.

Emergency officials say between 50 and 100 mm of rain is possible in parts of the province.

Residents living along the St. John River are being told to prepare their properties, be on alert and ready with 72-hour emergency preparedness kits.

READ MORE: Flooding possible through weekend in some parts of New Brunswick

Water levels are already near or above flood stage, and at least 50 mm of rain could fall on the southern part of the province by Saturday night, with 100 mm possible in southwestern regions.

EMO director of communication Robert Duguay said people need to be prepared.

.@NBEMO_OMUNB officials say people living along waterways should be prepared for weekend flooding @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/mqZeWTpURO — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 5, 2017

“At this point, [it’s] very hard to predict, but the best way for everybody is to be ready,” Duguay said

Oromocto Fire chief Jody Price said people need to be aware of river water levels and pay attention to alerts.

“The anticipation is that we’ve got potential for a fairly significant rain event that’s coming in and we’ve got potential in the river for some for serious flooding,” Price said.

Route 105 is currently closed with a roadblock set up between the Burton Bridge and Jemseg. Route 690 is also closed at McGowan Corner.

READ MORE: Water levels peak near Jemseg, N.B.

Price said more road closures will like happen. Currently only residents with valid passes are able to drive along Route 105, which is currently water covered on some portions of the road.

Barricade set up on Route 105 by the Burton Bridge. Road closed last night at 8:30. Only residents with passes getting through @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/Cr6LsiteYx — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 5, 2017

“We know that we’re probably going to have more road blocks, more water over the roads, and it will definitely look like a fairly significant flood event,” Price said.

He said people should make sure they have gas for generators in case power goes out, and have food supplies and make sure they have access to their vehicles in case they need to evacuate.

With water levels already high in Maugerville and Sheffield, residents were busy preparing for the rain today pic.twitter.com/K9O3oGgyJQ — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 5, 2017

“What we find with the residents of Maugerville and Sheffield is they’ve been through this before and they know how to deal with a flood. There’s no issues there,” Price said.

“We know that people are very well prepared, we’re just telling people to move it to the next level and really get themselves prepared for the possibility of a very significant flood event.”

He said firefighters have been going door-to-door to hand out the information with details on the “flood line” residents can call for assistance and to find out information about water levels. Price said fire crews will be checking on residents and knocking on doors.

READ MORE: New Brunswick emergency officials remind people to stay vigilant about flooding

The EMO is reminding drivers to obey road signs and slow down on water-covered roads.