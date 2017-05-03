Flooding possible through weekend in some parts of New Brunswick
New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is advising people living along the St. John River to remain on alert over the next few days as flooding is possible in some parts of the province.
Water levels in Fredericton remained above flood stage Wednesday, and are projected to stay around 6.8 meters heading into Thursday before decreasing a bit before the weekend. With rainfall in the forecast for the weekend, and into the beginning of the week, officials say water levels will likely rise again, increasing the risk of flooding.
Emergency Measures Organization director Greg MacCallum said some roads remain closed between Fredericton and Jemseg, and said drivers should obey road signs and speed limit signs on Route 105 and 690.
“There is a lot of concern about additional rain and the capacity of the river system to be able to absorb it and carry it away, so we could see these levels persisting for some time, and perhaps in some instances in some locations increasing,” said MacCallum.
Water levels in Jemseg, Grand Lake, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, Saint John and Quispamsis are currently also above flood stage.
MacCallum said some basement flooding has occurred at homes in the Edmunston and Saint-Jacques area, and residents are encouraged to move valuable belongings to higher levels of their homes.
