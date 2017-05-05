Ontario MPP wants to broaden ‘slow down, move over’ law

An Ontario politician wants to broaden the province’s “slow down, move over” law.

Progressive Conservative transportation critic and Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris has introduced a private member’s bill to include waste and recycling collection workers and snow plow operators in the legislation.

“When your workplace is the road, I think we can all understand the need to address the ongoing safety concerns that speed past your office every day, ” Harris said. “That’s why I’ve introduced a private member’s bill to ensure that motorists get the message to slow down and move over for waste collection workers.”

Emergency vehicles, such as police cars and ambulances, have been covered under the “slow down, move over” rules for 14 years.

Breaking that law results in a $490 fine and three demerit points.

The Ontario Waste Management Association supports the private member’s bill.

“Every day on our roads, they (waste collection workers) face the risk of being seriously injured or even killed by a distracted or impatient driver,” said spokesman Shane Buckingham.