Rusty the detector dog retires after 10 years with Canada border services

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Friday that a four-legged member is retiring.

Rusty the detector dog is hanging up his harness after 10 years with the CBSA.

The beagle was recruited in 2007 after being adopted from the SPCA, and has been a familiar sight at the Calgary International Airport ever since.

“Rusty will be missed by both his human and canine colleagues,” spokesperson Greg Valentine said in a news release.

“We’re all wishing him a happy retirement and hope he stops by for a visit from time-to-time.”

Rusty, 11, is being adopted by his handler, Officer Hiscott, who has been partnered with him his entire career.

The CBSA said during his career, Rusty has helped with 7,000 contraband seizures that yielded over $400,000 in penalties. Among those seizures are $187,000 were 120 kg of narcotics.

A new detector dog will be announced in the coming weeks.