Alberta parents facing charges related to sexual abuse of children

The parents of two St. Albert children have been charged after alleged incidents of sexual abuse.

The parents were charged on Tuesday. The Edmonton-based Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit alleges the father had committed sexual offences against his two school-age children and the mother was aware of the abuse but didn’t contact police.

The 35-year-old father was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation of sexual touching, making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.

The 32-year-old mother was charged with causing a youth to need intervention.

Police aren’t releasing the names of the parents in order to the protect the identity of the children.

ICE is working with the Zebra Child Protection Centre and Alberta’s Child and Family Services to provide support for the children.

The investigation started in March 2017 after police were told a person was uploading child pornography.

ICE said it identified the suspect and a search warrant was conducted at a St. Albert home, where computer and electronic devices were seized.