Ottawa announces long-term commitment to Eastern Canada’s ferry industry

The federal government announced on Friday that they’re making a long-term commitment to Eastern Canada’s ferry industry by exploring the concept of long term contracts.

Transport Canada said they’re beginning to consult with industry members in order to find a reliable solution for the industry, with contracts of up to 20 years.

“The delivery of the three Eastern Canada ferry services through long-term contracts will provide certainty and sustainability to communities, and benefit the Canadian marine industry,” said Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Transport, in a news release on Friday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia spent $10.8 million more on Yarmouth ferry than what tourists spent in province



The ferry services included in the announcement operate within and between the provinces of New Brunswick, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Future contracts would include terms requiring the repair and maintenance of vessels to be done in Canada.

According to an announcement made by Lawerence MacAulay on Friday morning in Belfast, P.E.I., Transport Canada is going through a request for information process that is also looking at a new delivery model to provide certainty to communities through high quality service with newer and better vessels.

The announcement was well received by the ferry industry.

READ MORE: Residents not giving up despite government refusing to budge on Gagetown ferry closure

“We are pleased, for our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve, that government of Canada is making a strong and long-term commitment,” said Mark MacDonald, chairman and CEO of Northumberland Ferries Limited and Bay Ferries Limited, in a news release release. His companies runs two ferry lines in the area; Wood Islands, P.E.I. to Caribou, N.S., and Saint John, N.B. to Digby, N.S..

In the 2017 Budget, the federal government proposed $278.3 million over five years for the ferry industry in the region.

— With files from The Canadian Press