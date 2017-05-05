Latest on flooding concerns in Toronto due to heavy rainfall

Toronto remains under a rainfall warning as officials continue to monitor the potential for flooding on the Toronto Islands, major road arteries and low-lying areas impacted by rising water levels.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood watch as the rainfall amount is expected to reach up to 90 millimetres by Saturday evening when the weather system begins to taper off.

There are concerns the rain will affect the Don River and adjacent transportation routes as the watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak.

“The higher lake level has reduced the channel capacity that results in a potential for flooding of roads and trails along streams and rivers including the Bayview Avenue extension and the Don Valley Parkway and low-lying areas,” the TRCA said in its flooding advisory.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the amount of rainfall in the next couple of days will amount to an entire May’s worth of rain.

“The other problem of course is that April was so wet — 100 to 150 millimetres of rainfall — so the ground is saturated, there’s nowhere for the water that falls to go except for in rivers and lakes and eventually into Lake Ontario so this is a problem … for the entire month of May it looks like we’re going to be near record water levels,” Farnell said.

Lake Ontario water levels will likely break a record set in 1973 and high winds could lead to large waves on the water surface.

Farnell said the combination of high water levels and soil erosion could also lead to property flooding of homes on the Toronto Island.

“This is a different set up than a flash flooding situation that you would get with severe thunderstorms that sit over an area,” he said.

Reduced Service on Toronto Islands

Ferry service and access to Toronto Island Park has been restricted to residents, staff and emergency personnel.

Meanwhile, service to Centre Island and Hanlan’s Point has been cancelled.

However, Ward’s Island Park ferry service continues to operate on its spring schedule. Also, a ferry will be stationed at Ward’s Island each night to provide shelter and transportation if needed.

The scheduled opening of Centreville Amusement Park this weekend has also been delayed.

Residents living on the Islands are being told that evacuation procedures are in place if the water reaches dangerous levels.

Don Valley Parkway Closure

Officials are warning the public that the rising or fast-moving water can create dangerous conditions. There is also the possibility of flooding on roadways, especially in low-lying areas.

City officials said they are preparing to possibly shut down the Don Valley Parkway as of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

With heavy rain expected, the City is preparing for possible DVP closure for tomorrow pm rush. #CityofTO: https://t.co/VuRy4rRgZP pic.twitter.com/bqI5hGipmF — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 4, 2017

Risk of Basement Flooding

Localized flooding may mean a troubling couple of days for some homeowners living near or at high risk areas.

If flooding occurs, city officials are telling residents to call 311 as Toronto Water crews are available 24/7 to respond to concerns.

Preventative measures can also be taken to keep basements dry such as clearing catchbasins and eavestroughs and by moving valuable objects away from the floor.

It’s also a good idea to reduce water usage to prevent the sewer system from being overwhelmed.