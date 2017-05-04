Rainfall warning in effect for the Greater Toronto Area

The Greater Toronto Area is under a rainfall warning as up to 70 millimetres of rain is expected to come down in the region between Thursday afternoon and Saturday.

Environment Canada said there will be potential for local flooding as the ground is already saturated due to the rain accumulation in recent weeks.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority said the rainfall will result in higher than normal water levels in streams and rivers.

Officials are warning the public the rising or fast-moving water can create dangerous conditions. There is also the possibility of flooding on roadways, especially in low-lying areas.

READ MORE: Toronto Islands parks, Hanlan’s Point ferry affected by high water levels

The City of Toronto issued a statement Wednesday saying parks and city services on the Toronto Islands were experiencing flooding-related issues and services are being affected by high water levels.

Ferry service to Hanlan’s Point has been temporarily suspended due to water affecting the path connecting to the dock. However, the boats are still servicing Ward’s and Centre Islands.

The scheduled opening of Centreville Amusement Park this weekend has also been delayed.

Residents living on the Islands are being told that evacuation procedures are in place if the water reaches dangerous levels.

NEW: Rainfall warning expanded to include all of GTA. 40-70mm of rain through Saturday. pic.twitter.com/aTqidRIn9T — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 3, 2017

-With a file from Nick Westoll