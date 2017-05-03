Toronto Islands parks, Hanlan’s Point ferry affected by high water levels

If you’re planning on heading to the Toronto Islands, city staff are warning that parks and city services are being affected by high water levels.

The City of Toronto issued a statement Wednesday saying parks and city services on the islands were experiencing flooding-related issues.

Due to high water/forecast storms, services and facilities in #TorontoIslandPark are closed or operating at reduced levels. #TOparks — City of Toronto PF&R (@TorontoPFR) May 3, 2017

A City of Toronto spokesperson told Global News that staff have suspended ferry service to Hanlan’s Point temporarily due to water affecting the path connecting to the dock. However, ferries are still servicing Ward’s and Centre Islands. There haven’t been reports of homes on the Islands being affected yet, the spokesperson said.

City staff said the Islands haven’t seen these types of high water levels since the early 1990s.

Meanwhile, Centreville Amusement Park was scheduled to open this weekend, but a statement on the park’s website said the opening has been delayed due to “extremely high water levels,” and rain in the forecast.

“While we were set to open the park for the 50th year on May 6th, we will be delaying it for a week due to safety concerns around water levels that are affecting some of our rides,” the statement said.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Thursday, saying the city could see up to 50 millimetres of rain.