Special weather statement issued for GTA, southern Ontario due to rain on Thursday

The Greater Toronto Area, including southern Ontario, are under a special weather statement for rain which will return to the region on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as rainfall amounts may reach 50 millimetres in some areas before it tapers to showers on the weekend.

The national weather agency said there may be potential for some local flooding and residents are being urged to be mindful of rising water levels near lakes and streams.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Wednesday will be the best day of the week with overcast skies and sunny breaks. But the rain, wind and cold will make its way back on Thursday and well into the weekend.



Story continues below There is plenty of incentive to take a long lunch break tomorrow. Rain/wind/cold weather returns Thursday to Sunday pic.twitter.com/NWaEThnuJP — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 2, 2017

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has also raised its watershed conditions statement for water safety.

The public is being reminded to exercise caution around all bodies of water including the shoreline.

Residents living along Lake Ontario have been experiencing high water levels in recent weeks due to the rainfall in April.

Several homes near the Cedar Crest Beach area in Bowmanville have been dealing with basement flooding.

Clarington Emergency and Fire Services, along with city officials and homeowners, were out this past weekend helping to fill sand bags to protect properties in the area.

In Toronto, Ashbridges Bay Beach is undergoing some repairs following a series of damaging spring rainstorms that ravaged the coastline.

City crews have been grooming the sections affected by the excess water in recent days to make sure the area is safe for the public to use.