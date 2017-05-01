Flood fears renewed as Bowmanville residents brace for more wet weather this week

Residents living along Cedar Crest Beach in Bowmanville are preparing for yet another bout of wet weather this week as rising water levels near Lake Ontario have renewed fears of flooding.

Clarington Emergency and Fire Services, along with city officials and homeowners, were out this past weekend helping to fill sand bags to protect properties in the beach area.

Flooding from the Lake at Cedarcrest Beach, Clarington Fire on scene assisting residents and sandbagging to stop the water flow. — Clarington (@ClaringtonON) April 30, 2017

The local conservation authority warned residents last Thursday of high lake levels and the potential for flooding along the shoreline which have damaged several homes already.

The Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority said more rainfall this week, along with storm activity, will result in higher waves on the lake.

“With the elevated lake levels, Central Lake Ontario Conservation (CLOCA) is monitoring the weather forecasts for potential dangerous wave heights,” Neil MacFarlane, environmental engineer analyst with CLOCA, said in a media release.

Clarington officials are warning residents to take proper precautions and to ensure sump pumps are in working order.

People living along the Cedar Crest Beach area are also being advised to keep children and pets away from the shore.