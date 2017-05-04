Cruiser-involved crash sends Calgary police officer to hospital
A police officer was injured in a crash around at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bow Trail and Strathcona Blvd. SW.
Two vehicles were involved, one of them was a police cruiser.
EMS confirm the officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The airbag in the police vehicle was deployed and there was extensive damage to both cars.
