May 4, 2017 6:02 pm

Cruiser-involved crash sends Calgary police officer to hospital

Two vehicle crash involving a police cruiser on Bow Trail & Strathcona Blvd SW

A police officer was injured in a crash around at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bow Trail and Strathcona Blvd. SW.

Two vehicles were involved, one of them was a police cruiser.

EMS confirm the officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The airbag in the police vehicle was deployed and there was extensive damage to both cars.

Two vehicle crash involving a police cruiser on Bow Trail & Strathcona Blvd SW

Two vehicle crash involving a police cruiser

