New Brunswick legislature passes motion to create ‘Becca Schofield Day’

A motion has been passed by the New Brunswick legislature to honour a Riverview, N.B., teenager – whose wish for people to perform random acts of kindness went global – with her own day.

On Thursday, Progressive Conservative MLA Bruce Fitch put forward a motion asking the legislature to recognize the third Saturday in September, annually, as “Becca Schofield Day.” It passed with all parties in favour of the motion.

In a photo posted to his Twitter account, Fitch in his resolution said #BeccaToldMeTo “has caught on worldwide with hundreds of people posting their good deeds in honour of Becca.”

His motion goes on to say that her school, Riverview High, and New Brunswick citizens have requested the day honouring the 17-year-old.

With the permission of the Scofield family I will move this motion today for a Becca Schofield Day on at 2:30

Schofield, who is battling terminal brain cancer, made headlines in mid-December when she asked people to help her fulfil her bucket list by performing acts of kindness in her honour and posting them on social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

The request went viral with people from across Canada, the U.S. and as far as Australia using the hashtag.

Schofield’s father Darren said in a message to Global News that the motion was “beyond words.”

“We are happy, humbled and honoured for Becca to be recognized in this way,” he said.

Since then, Schofield has been recognized by Moncton-area firefighters and RCMP with a hockey game in support of her, the New Brunswick legislature and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

More good news

Fitch’s resolution comes two days after Schofield’s father, Darren, made a post on Facebook informing people that the doctor called to give them results of Schofield’s MRI “right away, since the scan was so good.”

“There has been no new growth or tumours, and the two existing tumours have actually shrunk a little bit more,” he wrote. “She’s not officially in remission, but she’s in no imminent danger right now.”

He went on to say “the battle” now is to help his daughter “put some weight on, getting her nausea to subside, and working on some rehab physio.”

Schofield’s mother Anne, in a message to Global News, said it’s “extremely happy” news.

“Doctors say her medulloblastoma is inactive, I like inactive,” she said.

Anne added that Schofield was in the hospital being treated for severe nausea and so would be there for a few more days. They also are meeting with doctors Thursday to determine how they can help with the nausea.