Justin Trudeau recognizes NB teen fighting cancer because #BeccaToldMeTo

A Riverview, N.B. teen has been recognized for her brave fight against cancer by none other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize Rebecca Schofield for her bravery, volunteerism & inspiring commitment to community,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter, along with her signature hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

Becca’s mom Anne told Global News they had no idea Becca was on the prime minister’s radar.

Seventeen-year-old Becca, who is fighting terminal brain cancer, was told in December she had three months to a year to live.

Since then, she started up the hashtag on social media to inspire people to complete acts of kindness

It has since gone global, with people from as far as Australia, Spain and Japan completing kind acts and posting about them.

Since then, she’s received good news when doctors told her in January that her brain tumours had shrunk to half the size.

She’s also still crossing items off her bucket list, last week she was scheduled to travel to Quebec City with her family by train to see the city and attend Carnaval de Quebec, before heading to Toronto to sightsee and watch an NHL game between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs.

She has since returned home from the trip.

