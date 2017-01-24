Riverview, N.B. teen battling terminal cancer receives good news

A 17-year-old Riverview, N.B. teen who has been battling terminal brain cancer has received some good news.

After undergoing tests at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Becca Schofield’s mother Anne told Global News that two of the 17-year-old’s tumours had shrunk to half their size. There were also no signs of new tumours.

Just before Christmas, Schofield was given only three months to a year to live.

Shortly after she was given the diagnosis, Schofield decided to work on her bucket list and top of the list was asking people to complete acts of kindness with a social media twist. She asked anyone who performed an act of kindness to post it on social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

The hashtag took off, with people from as far as Australia posting their acts of kindness.

While her prognosis is unchanged, Anne said the family is exploring more treatment options to try and extend her life.

Schofield’s Make a Wish is set to take place next week.