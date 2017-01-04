New Brunswick teen with terminal cancer gets wish – #BeccaToldMeTo goes global

The wish of a Riverview, N.B. teen with terminal cancer has been granted — her request for people to perform acts of kindness in her honour has gone global.

Just before the holidays, 17-year-old Becca Schofield — who is battling terminal brain cancer — asked people to perform acts of kindness and post them to social media using the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

Schofield was hoping that her hashtag might start trending, maybe even go viral.

“People have a natural need to do good and that is what I am doing, I am being that vessel to do good,” Schofield said.

People from all over the world including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and even as far away as Australia have heard her call and are posting their acts of kindness to social media.

“We are amazed how far #BeccaToldMeTo has gone. We are grateful for all the support we have been receiving from people near and far,” said Becca’s mother Anne Schofield.

Anne says she and her daughter read the messages every day, adding that it’s helping the family cope with the difficult journey.

Riverview Mayor Ann Seamans says she isn’t surprised at all that Schofield’s call for good deeds has reached far beyond the town.

“It’s making everyone’s mind go in a direction of helping someone and that’s what we all need,” Seamans said.

Signs with the the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo have been popping up all across the New Brunswick town. Local business owner Russell Hayward says he posted a big pink sign with #BeccaToldMeTo in front of his shop to remind people to be kind to one another.

“You see all the cars slowing down to have a look at the sign and everyone sharing it on Facebook, so it’s really nice to see the community come together,” Hayward said.

Monique Gough of Riverview was so inspired by Becca, she had #BeccaToldMeTo decals made up for people’s cars. She said it would allow people to spread the message while en route.

“I think what Becca is doing is phenomenal. It brings tears to my eyes to see all of the great things that she has inspired people to do,” Gough said.

On Wednesday two Riverview restaurants performed large acts of kindness, but this time they were for Schofield herself. All proceeds from the sales at Pita Pit and Papa John’s Pizza in Riverview Wednesday will be donated to Schofield and her family.

“There is a ton of community support, and what better thing can we do as a business in our community than help others when they need it,” said Pita Pit manager Amber Lapointe.